1809 Geneva Lane
Last updated October 17 2019 at 12:30 PM

1809 Geneva Lane

1809 Geneva Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Geneva Lane, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2,228 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Geneva Lane have any available units?
1809 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Geneva Lane have?
Some of 1809 Geneva Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1809 Geneva Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1809 Geneva Lane offer parking?
No, 1809 Geneva Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Geneva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Geneva Lane have a pool?
No, 1809 Geneva Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 1809 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 Geneva Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

