All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1808 Polstar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1808 Polstar Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1808 Polstar Drive

1808 Polstar Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1808 Polstar Drive, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
January Move-in Special! receive $500 off first full month rent, the lease must start no later than January 16, 2019.
Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a lush green lawn that has lots of shade and beautiful landscaping, while the backyard is complete with a covered patio and plenty of space for enjoying sunny days the way they should be enjoyed! The interior is spacious and open, lined with stylish tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and all-white cabinetry. Additionally, the master bath offers plenty of space for relaxing in privacy after a long day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 Polstar Drive have any available units?
1808 Polstar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 Polstar Drive have?
Some of 1808 Polstar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 Polstar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1808 Polstar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 Polstar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1808 Polstar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1808 Polstar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1808 Polstar Drive offers parking.
Does 1808 Polstar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 Polstar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 Polstar Drive have a pool?
No, 1808 Polstar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1808 Polstar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1808 Polstar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 Polstar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 Polstar Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District