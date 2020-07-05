1808 Polstar Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

January Move-in Special! receive $500 off first full month rent, the lease must start no later than January 16, 2019.

Don’t miss your chance to make this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a lush green lawn that has lots of shade and beautiful landscaping, while the backyard is complete with a covered patio and plenty of space for enjoying sunny days the way they should be enjoyed! The interior is spacious and open, lined with stylish tile flooring throughout for a low-maintenance household, and the kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, and all-white cabinetry. Additionally, the master bath offers plenty of space for relaxing in privacy after a long day.