1805 Ryedale Dr
1805 Ryedale Dr

1805 Ryedale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1805 Ryedale Drive, Plano, TX 75074

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House For Lease in Plano - Stunning beautiful 1.5-story house with Open spacious floor plan great for entertaining and lot of natural lights! Master bedroom and 2 other bedrooms downstairs, 1 bedroom upstairs. Hardwood flooring, upgraded granite countertops, upgraded cooktop, stainless steel appliances, and a spacious covered patio. Convenient location closes to shopping and easy access to major highway!

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE4924205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Ryedale Dr have any available units?
1805 Ryedale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Ryedale Dr have?
Some of 1805 Ryedale Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Ryedale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Ryedale Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Ryedale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Ryedale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Ryedale Dr offer parking?
No, 1805 Ryedale Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1805 Ryedale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Ryedale Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Ryedale Dr have a pool?
No, 1805 Ryedale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Ryedale Dr have accessible units?
No, 1805 Ryedale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Ryedale Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Ryedale Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

