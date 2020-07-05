Great 3 bedroom with a POOL! Pool maintenance is included. Granite in kitchen and SS appliances. Master bath has travertine and marble with a huge shower. Great location and convenient to major highways, schools, UTD and shopping! NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1722 Nest Place have any available units?
1722 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Nest Place have?
Some of 1722 Nest Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.