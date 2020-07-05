All apartments in Plano
1722 Nest Place
1722 Nest Place

1722 Nest Place · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great 3 bedroom with a POOL! Pool maintenance is included. Granite in kitchen and SS appliances. Master bath has travertine and marble with a huge shower. Great location and convenient to major highways, schools, UTD and shopping! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Nest Place have any available units?
1722 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Nest Place have?
Some of 1722 Nest Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Nest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Nest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1722 Nest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Nest Place offers parking.
Does 1722 Nest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Nest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Nest Place have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Nest Place has a pool.
Does 1722 Nest Place have accessible units?
No, 1722 Nest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Nest Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Nest Place has units with dishwashers.

