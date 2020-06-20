All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1717 stockton Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1717 stockton Trail
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:11 AM

1717 stockton Trail

1717 Stockton Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1717 Stockton Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Bedroom Floor Plan - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath. Central Plano location with updated kitchen featuring granite counters. Laminate floors in open areas and bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 stockton Trail have any available units?
1717 stockton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 stockton Trail have?
Some of 1717 stockton Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 stockton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1717 stockton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 stockton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1717 stockton Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1717 stockton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1717 stockton Trail offers parking.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have a pool?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 stockton Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District