Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1717 stockton Trail
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:11 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1717 stockton Trail
1717 Stockton Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1717 Stockton Trail, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Split Bedroom Floor Plan - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 Bath. Central Plano location with updated kitchen featuring granite counters. Laminate floors in open areas and bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1717 stockton Trail have any available units?
1717 stockton Trail doesn't have any available units at this time.
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1717 stockton Trail have?
Some of 1717 stockton Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1717 stockton Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1717 stockton Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 stockton Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1717 stockton Trail is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1717 stockton Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1717 stockton Trail offers parking.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have a pool?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have accessible units?
No, 1717 stockton Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 stockton Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 stockton Trail has units with dishwashers.
