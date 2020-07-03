All apartments in Plano
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:06 AM

1708 Hendrick Drive

1708 Hendrick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Hendrick Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Forman

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home in fantastic location in East Plano. Home features 3 beds and 2 baths, vaulted ceiling in living area and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Third bedroom has built in shelving and a desk.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have any available units?
1708 Hendrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Hendrick Drive have?
Some of 1708 Hendrick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Hendrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Hendrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Hendrick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Hendrick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Hendrick Drive offers parking.
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1708 Hendrick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have a pool?
No, 1708 Hendrick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1708 Hendrick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Hendrick Drive has units with dishwashers.

