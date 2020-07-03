Beautifully updated home in fantastic location in East Plano. Home features 3 beds and 2 baths, vaulted ceiling in living area and beautiful hardwoods throughout. Third bedroom has built in shelving and a desk.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Hendrick Drive have any available units?
1708 Hendrick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Hendrick Drive have?
Some of 1708 Hendrick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Hendrick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Hendrick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.