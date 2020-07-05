All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1701 Huron Trail
Last updated July 2 2019 at 1:48 AM

1701 Huron Trail

1701 Huron Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Huron Trail, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location near Alma and Custer, easy access to 75 and George Bush. Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home, all bedrooms have ceiling fan, master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. full size utility room and 2 car garage.
Pets are case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Huron Trail have any available units?
1701 Huron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Huron Trail have?
Some of 1701 Huron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Huron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Huron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Huron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Huron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail offers parking.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have a pool?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail has units with dishwashers.

