Great location near Alma and Custer, easy access to 75 and George Bush. Wonderful 3 bedrooms 2 bath home, all bedrooms have ceiling fan, master bedroom has 2 walk-in closets. full size utility room and 2 car garage. Pets are case by case.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Huron Trail have any available units?
1701 Huron Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Huron Trail have?
Some of 1701 Huron Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Huron Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Huron Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Huron Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1701 Huron Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail offers parking.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have a pool?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have accessible units?
No, 1701 Huron Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Huron Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Huron Trail has units with dishwashers.
