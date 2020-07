Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Meticulously kept home. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, an abundance of cabinet space. Warm designer colors throughout. Wood, tile, and carpet flooring. Wood burning fireplace. 2016 roof and fence. Very inviting.

Good credit is a MUST. If credit issues - then this is not a property for you.

Sorry no Section 8 or other gov. subs.