Last updated September 14 2019 at 2:37 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1621 Lorraine Drive
1621 Lorraine Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1621 Lorraine Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice four bedroom home on a quiet street. New carpet and ready to move in. Pet Security deposit is $600, half is refundable. No Section 8.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
600
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive have any available units?
1621 Lorraine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1621 Lorraine Drive have?
Some of 1621 Lorraine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1621 Lorraine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Lorraine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Lorraine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Lorraine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1621 Lorraine Drive offers parking.
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Lorraine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Lorraine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Lorraine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Lorraine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Lorraine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
