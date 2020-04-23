All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1621 Kesser Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1621 Kesser Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:08 AM

1621 Kesser Drive

1621 Kesser Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1621 Kesser Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-

(RLNE3891473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1621 Kesser Drive have any available units?
1621 Kesser Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1621 Kesser Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1621 Kesser Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1621 Kesser Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1621 Kesser Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive offer parking?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive have a pool?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive have accessible units?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1621 Kesser Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1621 Kesser Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A
Plano, TX 75074
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District