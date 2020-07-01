All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1620 Savage Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1620 Savage Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 2:59 PM

1620 Savage Drive

1620 Savage Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1620 Savage Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nice cute house with big back yard with garden bed. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer can stay if you need. Furniture not include.
Tenants must have a stable job, total income more than 3* rent, credit score 600+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Savage Drive have any available units?
1620 Savage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Savage Drive have?
Some of 1620 Savage Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Savage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Savage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Savage Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Savage Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1620 Savage Drive offer parking?
No, 1620 Savage Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Savage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 Savage Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Savage Drive have a pool?
No, 1620 Savage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1620 Savage Drive have accessible units?
No, 1620 Savage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Savage Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Savage Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd
Plano, TX 75093
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard
Plano, TX 75023
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District