1620 Savage Drive

Nice cute house with big back yard with garden bed. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer can stay if you need. Furniture not include. Tenants must have a stable job, total income more than 3* rent, credit score 600+.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
