1620 Savage Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities

Nice cute house with big back yard with garden bed. Refrigerator, Washer and dryer can stay if you need. Furniture not include.

Tenants must have a stable job, total income more than 3* rent, credit score 600+.