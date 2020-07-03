1613 M Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Fully renovated home in a great area close to downtown Plano. Great open floorplan with gorgeous floors! Nice driveway goes to rear oversized 2 car garage, Nice backyard, Walking distance to downtown Plano! Close to shopping, restaurants, HWY 75 minutes away. Newer appliances, Newer Water heater, Washer and dryer connections in garage. Newer AC unit. No Smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

