Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1613 M Place

1613 M Place · No Longer Available
Location

1613 M Place, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Fully renovated home in a great area close to downtown Plano. Great open floorplan with gorgeous floors! Nice driveway goes to rear oversized 2 car garage, Nice backyard, Walking distance to downtown Plano! Close to shopping, restaurants, HWY 75 minutes away. Newer appliances, Newer Water heater, Washer and dryer connections in garage. Newer AC unit. No Smokers, Pets Negotiable, Check Availability date. No housing vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 M Place have any available units?
1613 M Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 M Place have?
Some of 1613 M Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 M Place currently offering any rent specials?
1613 M Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 M Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 M Place is pet friendly.
Does 1613 M Place offer parking?
Yes, 1613 M Place offers parking.
Does 1613 M Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 M Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 M Place have a pool?
No, 1613 M Place does not have a pool.
Does 1613 M Place have accessible units?
No, 1613 M Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 M Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 M Place does not have units with dishwashers.

