1608 Debbie Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony parking oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

COZY 3 BEDROOM PROPERTY IN QUAINT NEIGHBORHOOD WAITING FOR THE RIGHT TENNANT. PROPERTY COMES WITH 1 FULL BATH, AND AN EXTRA HALF BATH IN THE MASTER. COVERED PATIO FROM LIVING ROOM LEADS TO A GOOD SIZED BACKYARD.