COZY 3 BEDROOM PROPERTY IN QUAINT NEIGHBORHOOD WAITING FOR THE RIGHT TENNANT. PROPERTY COMES WITH 1 FULL BATH, AND AN EXTRA HALF BATH IN THE MASTER. COVERED PATIO FROM LIVING ROOM LEADS TO A GOOD SIZED BACKYARD.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1608 Debbie Drive have any available units?
1608 Debbie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Debbie Drive have?
Some of 1608 Debbie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Debbie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Debbie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.