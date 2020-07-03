All apartments in Plano
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1608 Debbie Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:21 PM

1608 Debbie Drive

1608 Debbie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Debbie Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
COZY 3 BEDROOM PROPERTY IN QUAINT NEIGHBORHOOD WAITING FOR THE RIGHT TENNANT. PROPERTY COMES WITH 1 FULL BATH, AND AN EXTRA HALF BATH IN THE MASTER. COVERED PATIO FROM LIVING ROOM LEADS TO A GOOD SIZED BACKYARD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Debbie Drive have any available units?
1608 Debbie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Debbie Drive have?
Some of 1608 Debbie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Debbie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Debbie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Debbie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Debbie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1608 Debbie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Debbie Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Debbie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Debbie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Debbie Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Debbie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Debbie Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Debbie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Debbie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Debbie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

