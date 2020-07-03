All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1604 Treehouse Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1604 Treehouse Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1604 Treehouse Lane

1604 Treehouse Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1604 Treehouse Ln, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have any available units?
1604 Treehouse Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1604 Treehouse Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Treehouse Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Treehouse Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane offer parking?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have a pool?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have accessible units?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Treehouse Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Treehouse Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Treehouse Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District