Last updated April 1 2020 at 2:14 PM
1604 Danube Lane, Plano, TX 75075
recently renovated
pool
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
pool
Beautiful home with a maintained pool. Four bedrooms two baths. Gorgeous drive-up appeal and great floor plan make this home a must-see. The kitchen has been updated, Freash paint and new carpet.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1604 Danube Lane have any available units?
1604 Danube Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1604 Danube Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Danube Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Danube Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Danube Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1604 Danube Lane offer parking?
No, 1604 Danube Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Danube Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1604 Danube Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Danube Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1604 Danube Lane has a pool.
Does 1604 Danube Lane have accessible units?
No, 1604 Danube Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Danube Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 Danube Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Danube Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Danube Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
