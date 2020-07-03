All apartments in Plano
1601 California Trail

Location

1601 California Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,818 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 California Trail have any available units?
1601 California Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 California Trail have?
Some of 1601 California Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 California Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1601 California Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 California Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1601 California Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1601 California Trail offer parking?
No, 1601 California Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1601 California Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 California Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 California Trail have a pool?
No, 1601 California Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1601 California Trail have accessible units?
No, 1601 California Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 California Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 California Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

