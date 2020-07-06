All apartments in Plano
1600 Amelia Ct, Plano, TX 75075
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1600 Amelia Ct, Plano, TX 75075

1600 Amelia Court · No Longer Available
Plano
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1600 Amelia Court, Plano, TX 75075
Silverwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Plano 1/1 $875 w/Pool, Hot tub - Property Id: 51257

PLEASE CONTACT BEFORE APPLYING. If you wish to apply please call Bryan Williams @ Spirit directly at 972-748-3705 for instructions on how to apply.

Plano unit w/Pool, Hot Tub, School bus stop, Carports, W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues.
Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705 Call/Text anytime.
Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Contact me for a FREE list of properties.
All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing & policies are subject to change without notice.
www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com
Spirit Real Estate Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/51257
Property Id 51257

(RLNE5718526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

