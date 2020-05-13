Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1541 Copper Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1541 Copper Creek Dr
Last updated November 1 2019 at 8:42 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1541 Copper Creek Dr
1541 Copper Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1541 Copper Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nice house in nice established neighborhood, close to schools
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have any available units?
1541 Copper Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1541 Copper Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Copper Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Copper Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 Copper Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1541 Copper Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75074
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District