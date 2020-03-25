MUST SEE! NEW two story town home conveniently located near President George Bush turnpike and Central Expressway. Home boasts beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1540 Navasota Trail have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 1540 Navasota Trail have?
Some of 1540 Navasota Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Navasota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
