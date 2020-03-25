All apartments in Plano
Last updated June 22 2019 at 2:02 PM

1540 Navasota Trail

1540 Navasota Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1540 Navasota Trl, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
new construction
MUST SEE! NEW two story town home conveniently located near President George Bush turnpike and Central Expressway. Home boasts beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet and balcony!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1540 Navasota Trail have any available units?
1540 Navasota Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1540 Navasota Trail have?
Some of 1540 Navasota Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1540 Navasota Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1540 Navasota Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1540 Navasota Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1540 Navasota Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1540 Navasota Trail offer parking?
No, 1540 Navasota Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1540 Navasota Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1540 Navasota Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1540 Navasota Trail have a pool?
No, 1540 Navasota Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1540 Navasota Trail have accessible units?
No, 1540 Navasota Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1540 Navasota Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1540 Navasota Trail has units with dishwashers.

