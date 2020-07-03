All apartments in Plano
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:38 AM

1539 Rigsbee Drive

1539 Rigsbee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1539 Rigsbee Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION! Great 1 Story house in Plano! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Renovated Kitchen featuring Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Microwave & drop in range-oven. Luxury vinyl flooring in all main areas. Good size Utility Room with built in cabinets & Full size washer & dryer. Plenty of storage in the coat closet & Large linen closet off the hallway. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans & walk in closets. Nice Master Suite w 7ft x 3ft walk in closet, granite countertop & tile shower. Secondary bathroom has a medicine cabinet, Corian counter & tub-shower combo. Nice Backyard with open patio, Grassy area & mature shade tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have any available units?
1539 Rigsbee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have?
Some of 1539 Rigsbee Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1539 Rigsbee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1539 Rigsbee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1539 Rigsbee Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1539 Rigsbee Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1539 Rigsbee Drive offers parking.
Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1539 Rigsbee Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have a pool?
No, 1539 Rigsbee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have accessible units?
No, 1539 Rigsbee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1539 Rigsbee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1539 Rigsbee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

