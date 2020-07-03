1539 Rigsbee Drive

Amenities

LOCATION! Great 1 Story house in Plano! 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Renovated Kitchen featuring Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Microwave & drop in range-oven. Luxury vinyl flooring in all main areas. Good size Utility Room with built in cabinets & Full size washer & dryer. Plenty of storage in the coat closet & Large linen closet off the hallway. Large bedrooms with ceiling fans & walk in closets. Nice Master Suite w 7ft x 3ft walk in closet, granite countertop & tile shower. Secondary bathroom has a medicine cabinet, Corian counter & tub-shower combo. Nice Backyard with open patio, Grassy area & mature shade tree.