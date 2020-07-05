All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:33 PM

1528 Copper Creek Drive

1528 Copper Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1528 Copper Creek Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,755 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with natural lighting! Kitchen with unique back splash and stainless steel appliances. Backyard with patio, great for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have any available units?
1528 Copper Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1528 Copper Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1528 Copper Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 Copper Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1528 Copper Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1528 Copper Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1528 Copper Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

