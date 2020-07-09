All apartments in Plano
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:25 AM

1524 E Park Boulevard

1524 East Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1524 East Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom home ready for move in. Just replaced carpet and remodeled master shower. Close to DART train routes and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have any available units?
1524 E Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1524 E Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1524 E Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 E Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

