Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1524 E Park Boulevard
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:25 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1524 E Park Boulevard
1524 East Park Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1524 East Park Boulevard, Plano, TX 75074
Armstrong Park
Amenities
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
4 Bedroom home ready for move in. Just replaced carpet and remodeled master shower. Close to DART train routes and shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have any available units?
1524 E Park Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1524 E Park Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1524 E Park Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 E Park Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 E Park Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1524 E Park Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
