Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:45 AM
1521 Laurel Lane
1521 Laurel Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
1521 Laurel Lane, Plano, TX 75074
Plano Park
Amenities
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom, great location, new laminate floors in bedrooms. Large backyard. Per the CDC's recommendations for social distancing, our brokerage is not allowing any showings of our occupied homes.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have any available units?
1521 Laurel Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1521 Laurel Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Laurel Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Laurel Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Laurel Lane offers parking.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have a pool?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have accessible units?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1521 Laurel Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1521 Laurel Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
