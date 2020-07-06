All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1520 Tampico Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1520 Tampico Dr
Last updated December 3 2019 at 10:48 PM

1520 Tampico Dr

1520 Tampico Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1520 Tampico Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious and move-in ready 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Plano is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Kitchen has granite counters, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. Home is perfect for entertaining with 2 living and dining areas along with the pool. Price includes the monthly pool care! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=1qUHz0zy7F&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Tampico Dr have any available units?
1520 Tampico Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Tampico Dr have?
Some of 1520 Tampico Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Tampico Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Tampico Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Tampico Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Tampico Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Tampico Dr offer parking?
No, 1520 Tampico Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1520 Tampico Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1520 Tampico Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Tampico Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1520 Tampico Dr has a pool.
Does 1520 Tampico Dr have accessible units?
No, 1520 Tampico Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Tampico Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Tampico Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Lakeshore at Preston
3700 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd
Plano, TX 75024
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District