1518 W Spring Creek Parkway

Price Dropped! Convenient Prime Central Plano location, 4 bedrooms with updates throughout. Spacious floorplan, oversized common living spills into entertaining wet bar & cook’s kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances including range, microwave & dishwasher. Well maintained house with stunning renovated shower in the large master suite. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Neutral color painted. Full size utility area. Covered patio overlooks fenced backyard to enjoy with privacy. Walk to schools, Easy access to Highways, school, restaurant, shopping, entertainment.