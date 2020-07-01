All apartments in Plano
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:13 PM

Location

1512 Porsche Court, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Gorgeous 3 bed, 2.1 bath home in a great neighborhood in Plano! This 1,987 sqft, 2 story home has a great open floor plan! Kitchen has build in breakfast table and bar overlooking the spacious living room with fireplace. Master Suite includes attached bathroom with gorgeous shower and tub! Large backyard with patio area, perfect for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 Porsche Court have any available units?
1512 Porsche Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1512 Porsche Court currently offering any rent specials?
1512 Porsche Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 Porsche Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 Porsche Court is pet friendly.
Does 1512 Porsche Court offer parking?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not offer parking.
Does 1512 Porsche Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 Porsche Court have a pool?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not have a pool.
Does 1512 Porsche Court have accessible units?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 Porsche Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1512 Porsche Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1512 Porsche Court does not have units with air conditioning.

