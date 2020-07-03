All apartments in Plano
1512 California Trail
1512 California Trail

1512 California Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1512 California Trail, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Charming 3 beds 2 baths NO CARPET home. Plano ISD, HUGE kitchen island, open living area to the outdoor patio perfect for entertaining. 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 large living spaces. GREAT location
Available for RENT!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 California Trail have any available units?
1512 California Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 California Trail have?
Some of 1512 California Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 California Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1512 California Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 California Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1512 California Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1512 California Trail offer parking?
No, 1512 California Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1512 California Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 California Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 California Trail have a pool?
No, 1512 California Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1512 California Trail have accessible units?
No, 1512 California Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 California Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1512 California Trail has units with dishwashers.

