Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1510 M Avenue Available 04/01/19 Historic Downtown Plano! Stunning, Renovated 3-2 Ready For Move In April 1! - Location Location Location! Stunning completely renovated 3/2 historic gem nestled on an oversized corner lot less than half a mile from downtown Plano. This home has all the upgrades while still keeping it's original charm. Living area opens to eat-in kitchen featuring updated cabinets and countertops accented by black on stainless appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, ceiling fans and more. Renovated bathrooms: Updated tub surrounds, vanities, light fixtures and ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful and easy to maintain laminate flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Fenced yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, city activities and dart rail. Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Non-Refundable fee plus $15 monthly fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Storage shed is a non-warrantied item.



(RLNE4620327)