1510 M Avenue
1510 M Avenue

1510 M Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 M Avenue, Plano, TX 75074
Old Towne

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1510 M Avenue Available 04/01/19 Historic Downtown Plano! Stunning, Renovated 3-2 Ready For Move In April 1! - Location Location Location! Stunning completely renovated 3/2 historic gem nestled on an oversized corner lot less than half a mile from downtown Plano. This home has all the upgrades while still keeping it's original charm. Living area opens to eat-in kitchen featuring updated cabinets and countertops accented by black on stainless appliances including gas stove, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious bedrooms with walk in closets, ceiling fans and more. Renovated bathrooms: Updated tub surrounds, vanities, light fixtures and ceramic tile flooring. Beautiful and easy to maintain laminate flooring throughout the living areas and bedrooms. Fenced yard. Minutes from shopping, dining, city activities and dart rail. Must see! Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Non-Refundable fee plus $15 monthly fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking. Storage shed is a non-warrantied item.

(RLNE4620327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 M Avenue have any available units?
1510 M Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 M Avenue have?
Some of 1510 M Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 M Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 M Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 M Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 M Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 M Avenue offer parking?
No, 1510 M Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1510 M Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 M Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 M Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 M Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 M Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 M Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 M Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 M Avenue has units with dishwashers.

