Plano, TX
1509 Judy Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 2:36 PM

1509 Judy Drive

1509 Judy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1509 Judy Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
House has been fully updated with new granite countertops, updated bathroom, new flooring, paint throughout, new appliances. Open concept with 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice sized yard. Foundation repaired June 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

