House has been fully updated with new granite countertops, updated bathroom, new flooring, paint throughout, new appliances. Open concept with 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Nice sized yard. Foundation repaired June 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1509 Judy Drive have any available units?
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
What amenities does 1509 Judy Drive have?
Some of 1509 Judy Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1509 Judy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1509 Judy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.