1500 Meadows Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1500 Meadows Drive
1500 Meadows Drive
No Longer Available
Location
1500 Meadows Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Meadows
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Application Fee $50 per applicant over 18. Verifiable good 3 yr, rental history,
Copy of IDs, 3 months most recent Pay Stubs & TAR application form. 1 month Security deposit & 1st month's rent
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have any available units?
1500 Meadows Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
Is 1500 Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
