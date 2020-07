Amenities

VERY CLEAN, MODERATELY UPDATED 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME LOCATED CONVENIENT TO GEORGE BUSH AND SHOPS. WELL MAINTAINED WITH CARPETED BEDROOMS, LAMINATE LIVING AREA, CEILING FANS, AND AN OVER SIZED HVAC FOR EFFICIENT HEATING AND COOLING. MOVE RIGHT IN!! HOME INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR...PETS UNDER 40LBS AND WILL GO THROUGH OWNER INTERVIEW. PLEASE REVIEW REQUIREMENTS AND CONTACT AGENT WITH ANY QUESTIONS. LAWN CARE IS INCLUDED IN RENT