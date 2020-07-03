All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1444 Everglades Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1444 Everglades Drive
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:22 PM

1444 Everglades Drive

1444 Everglades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1444 Everglades Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,499 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Everglades Drive have any available units?
1444 Everglades Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1444 Everglades Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Everglades Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Everglades Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1444 Everglades Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive offer parking?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive have a pool?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive have accessible units?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1444 Everglades Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1444 Everglades Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Junction 15
930 E 15th St
Plano, TX 75074
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District