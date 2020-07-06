All apartments in Plano
Last updated January 29 2020 at 11:45 PM

1436 Baffin Bay Drive

Location

1436 Baffin Bay Drive, Plano, TX 75075

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2.1 bath, 2,280 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have any available units?
1436 Baffin Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have?
Some of 1436 Baffin Bay Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 Baffin Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1436 Baffin Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 Baffin Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 Baffin Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1436 Baffin Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

