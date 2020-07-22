Rent Calculator
Location
1429 Baffin Bay Drive, Plano, TX 75075
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Bedroom for rent with adjacent bathroom!
Beautiful house in Plano located in quit neighborhood. Only 12 minutes from UTD. Large kitchen and living room common areas and spacious backyard including a pool with hot tub.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have any available units?
1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have?
Some of 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 offers parking.
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have a pool?
Yes, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 has a pool.
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have accessible units?
No, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Baffin Bay Drive #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
