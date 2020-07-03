All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1425 Glacier Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1425 Glacier Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 10:43 PM

1425 Glacier Drive

1425 Glacier Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1425 Glacier Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Traditional 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,757 sqft home in plano! Beautiful kitchen with breakfast bar. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Master bedroom has attached bathroom. Great backyard with covered patio area, perfect for entertaining guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Glacier Drive have any available units?
1425 Glacier Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1425 Glacier Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Glacier Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Glacier Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 Glacier Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive offer parking?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive have a pool?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive have accessible units?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1425 Glacier Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1425 Glacier Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St
Plano, TX 75075
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District