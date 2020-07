Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great location near Alma and Custer, easy access to 75 and George Bush. Wonderful home updated with new floors, carpet, paint, electric and much more. Walk in to large living-dinning area. Family room open to Kitchen with new granite counters and breakfast nook. All bedrooms are very spacious with large closets. Master bedroom with walk-in closet. Beautiful backyard with large gazebo great for entertaining. full size utility room and 2 car garage. Pets are case by case