1411 Ridgecrest Drive

Beautiful remodeled home! Five-inch laminate floor in all public area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Brand new cabinet. Huge backyard for kids to play. Easy access to highway 190 and 75.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
