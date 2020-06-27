All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

1411 Ridgecrest Drive

1411 Ridgecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Ridgecrest Drive, Plano, TX 75074
Ridgewood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Beautiful remodeled home! Five-inch laminate floor in all public area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Brand new cabinet. Huge backyard for kids to play. Easy access to highway 190 and 75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

