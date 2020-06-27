1411 Ridgecrest Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful remodeled home! Five-inch laminate floor in all public area. Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Brand new cabinet. Huge backyard for kids to play. Easy access to highway 190 and 75.