1408 Finley Drive
Last updated July 19 2019 at 10:56 AM

1408 Finley Drive

1408 Finley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Finley Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
New wood floor installed. Nice cute and clean 3-2 in Plano ISD.
Agent or tenant candidate verify room dimension by themselves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Finley Drive have any available units?
1408 Finley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Finley Drive have?
Some of 1408 Finley Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Finley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Finley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Finley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Finley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1408 Finley Drive offer parking?
No, 1408 Finley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1408 Finley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Finley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Finley Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Finley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Finley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Finley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Finley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Finley Drive has units with dishwashers.

