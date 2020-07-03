All apartments in Plano
1404 Pioneer Lane
1404 Pioneer Lane

1404 Pioneer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Pioneer Lane, Plano, TX 75023
Park Forest

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute house in great location for rent
Three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. Nice size backyard. Conveniently located close to US 75 and major streets. Walking distance to elementary school and Chisholm Trail Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
1404 Pioneer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1404 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Pioneer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Pioneer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Pioneer Lane offers parking.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have a pool?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have accessible units?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 Pioneer Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

