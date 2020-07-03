Cute house in great location for rent Three bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. Nice size backyard. Conveniently located close to US 75 and major streets. Walking distance to elementary school and Chisholm Trail Park.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1404 Pioneer Lane have any available units?
1404 Pioneer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1404 Pioneer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Pioneer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.