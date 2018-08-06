All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1401 Minter Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1401 Minter Road
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:06 AM

1401 Minter Road

1401 Minter Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1401 Minter Road, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description Coming Soon!
If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Minter Road have any available units?
1401 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1401 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Minter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Minter Road is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Minter Road offer parking?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr
Plano, TX 75093
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln
Plano, TX 75024
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159
Plano, TX 75074
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr
Plano, TX 75074

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District