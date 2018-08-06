Description Coming Soon! If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1401 Minter Road have any available units?
1401 Minter Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1401 Minter Road currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Minter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Minter Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 Minter Road is pet friendly.
Does 1401 Minter Road offer parking?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not offer parking.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Minter Road have a pool?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Minter Road have accessible units?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1401 Minter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1401 Minter Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)