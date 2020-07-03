All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

1381 Sheila Drive

1381 Sheila Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Sheila Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Plano ISD Charming home in quiet cul-de-sac; Open throughout an light.. soaring ceilings, lots of windows, skylights..great floor plan;Lots of storage;Great location close to Legacy and I-75, shopping. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Sheila Drive have any available units?
1381 Sheila Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1381 Sheila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Sheila Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Sheila Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Sheila Drive offers parking.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive have a pool?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive have accessible units?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1381 Sheila Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1381 Sheila Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

