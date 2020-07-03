Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1349 Sheila dr
1349 Sheila Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1349 Sheila Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stainless steel appliances. Granite counter-tops. Large extra bedroom upstairs can be used as second living space or game room. Great location in Plano with easy access to highways. All utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1349 Sheila dr have any available units?
1349 Sheila dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1349 Sheila dr have?
Some of 1349 Sheila dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1349 Sheila dr currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Sheila dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Sheila dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1349 Sheila dr is pet friendly.
Does 1349 Sheila dr offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Sheila dr offers parking.
Does 1349 Sheila dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Sheila dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Sheila dr have a pool?
No, 1349 Sheila dr does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Sheila dr have accessible units?
No, 1349 Sheila dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Sheila dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Sheila dr has units with dishwashers.
