1341 Todd Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 8:31 AM

1341 Todd Drive

1341 Todd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1341 Todd Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fees**

Charming 4 bed, 2.1 bath, 1,920 sq ft, 2 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Todd Drive have any available units?
1341 Todd Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1341 Todd Drive have?
Some of 1341 Todd Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Todd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Todd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Todd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1341 Todd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1341 Todd Drive offer parking?
No, 1341 Todd Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Todd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Todd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Todd Drive have a pool?
No, 1341 Todd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Todd Drive have accessible units?
No, 1341 Todd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Todd Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1341 Todd Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

