Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1337 Heidi Drive
Last updated August 16 2019 at 5:12 PM

1337 Heidi Drive

1337 Heidi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Heidi Drive, Plano, TX 75025
Cross Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee!**

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath, 2,082 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with beautiful wood floors! Open kitchen concept with natural lighting and updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 Heidi Drive have any available units?
1337 Heidi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1337 Heidi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1337 Heidi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 Heidi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1337 Heidi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive offer parking?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive have a pool?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1337 Heidi Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1337 Heidi Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

