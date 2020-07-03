All apartments in Plano
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1336 Sheila Drive

1336 Sheila Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1336 Sheila Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Creekdale

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Well maintained home, move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Sheila Drive have any available units?
1336 Sheila Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
Is 1336 Sheila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Sheila Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Sheila Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive offer parking?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive have a pool?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1336 Sheila Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Sheila Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Sheila Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

