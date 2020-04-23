All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1325 Glyndon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1325 Glyndon Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:33 PM

1325 Glyndon Drive

1325 Glyndon Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1325 Glyndon Drive, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,755 sq ft, 1 story home in Plano! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Glyndon Drive have any available units?
1325 Glyndon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Glyndon Drive have?
Some of 1325 Glyndon Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Glyndon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Glyndon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Glyndon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Glyndon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Glyndon Drive offer parking?
No, 1325 Glyndon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1325 Glyndon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Glyndon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Glyndon Drive have a pool?
No, 1325 Glyndon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Glyndon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1325 Glyndon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Glyndon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Glyndon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln
Plano, TX 75075
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd
Plano, TX 75023
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl
Plano, TX 75023

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District