Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1313 Lake Crest Ln

1313 Lake Shore Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1313 Lake Shore Ln, Plano, TX 75023

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Townhouses offering 3 and 4 bedroom. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/647309. Agents please schedule with CSS. Pay $45 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have any available units?
1313 Lake Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have?
Some of 1313 Lake Crest Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1313 Lake Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1313 Lake Crest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1313 Lake Crest Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1313 Lake Crest Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1313 Lake Crest Ln offers parking.
Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1313 Lake Crest Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 1313 Lake Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 1313 Lake Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1313 Lake Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1313 Lake Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.

