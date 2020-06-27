All apartments in Plano
1308 Greenfield Drive
1308 Greenfield Drive

1308 Greenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Greenfield Drive, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
1308 Greenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 1308 Greenfield Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Greenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1308 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Greenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1308 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1308 Greenfield Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 1308 Greenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1308 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1308 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Greenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

