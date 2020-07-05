1305 Nest Place

Wide plank wood floors everywhere except kitchen and baths. Updated granite countertops and stone backsplash. Updated master shower. Patio area to the side and small grassy area out back. Just minutes north of the Bush Turnpike. Sprinkler system
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
