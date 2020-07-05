All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1305 Nest Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1305 Nest Place
Last updated October 3 2019 at 2:37 AM

1305 Nest Place

1305 Nest Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1305 Nest Place, Plano, TX 75093

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wide plank wood floors everywhere except kitchen and baths. Updated granite countertops and stone backsplash. Updated master shower. Patio area to the side and small grassy area out back. Just minutes north of the Bush Turnpike. Sprinkler system

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Nest Place have any available units?
1305 Nest Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Nest Place have?
Some of 1305 Nest Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Nest Place currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Nest Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Nest Place pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Nest Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 1305 Nest Place offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Nest Place offers parking.
Does 1305 Nest Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Nest Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Nest Place have a pool?
No, 1305 Nest Place does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Nest Place have accessible units?
No, 1305 Nest Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Nest Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Nest Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave
Plano, TX 75024
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd
Plano, TX 75093
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln
Plano, TX 75093
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr
Plano, TX 75074
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75025
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr
Plano, TX 75024
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with ParkingPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District