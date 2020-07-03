Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Plano
Find more places like 1304 Colmar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
1304 Colmar Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:50 AM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1304 Colmar Drive
1304 Colmar Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1304 Colmar Drive, Plano, TX 75023
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable 3-2-2 with open floor plan and high ceilings in family room. Great neighborhood and schools. Close to parks and shopping. Third bedroom could be optional study-living area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1304 Colmar Drive have any available units?
1304 Colmar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Plano, TX
.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Plano Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1304 Colmar Drive have?
Some of 1304 Colmar Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1304 Colmar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1304 Colmar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 Colmar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1304 Colmar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Plano
.
Does 1304 Colmar Drive offer parking?
No, 1304 Colmar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1304 Colmar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 Colmar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 Colmar Drive have a pool?
No, 1304 Colmar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1304 Colmar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1304 Colmar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 Colmar Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1304 Colmar Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr
Plano, TX 75025
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street
Plano, TX 88101
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd
Plano, TX 79761
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr
Plano, TX 75023
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road
Plano, TX 75024
Similar Pages
Plano 1 Bedrooms
Plano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Apartments with Parking
Plano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Willow Bend
Stratford Estates
Downtown Plano
Apartments Near Colleges
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District